Tribute

Palace plots and fights with both the ANC and apartheid

King Goodwill Zwelithini was born on July 14 1948, three months after apartheid came into force. Therefore, his whole life experience was shaped by living both as a black man and as a Zulu monarch in a racist environment. He prevailed despite the vicious, dark apartheid cloud that was continuously hovering above every black person's psyche.



Like that of some of his forefathers, the king's life was infused with intrigue, treachery, exile and a whiff of scandal. Even though there was no confusion about him being the heir, life still dealt him lousy cards. To successfully ascend to the throne, he had to stay one step ahead of his detractors...