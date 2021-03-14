Opinion

Senseless murder highlights just how far our police still have to go

Let me start by saying Mthokozisi Ntumba's name. It is his senseless murder at the hands of the South African Police Service (SAPS) this past week that has caused much pain and provoked outrage throughout the country, while reviving an important national conversation about the appalling state of public order policing in SA today.



Some pundits have protested against news reports that have attempted to round out Ntumba's life and his personal story by making reference to the fact that he was a married father of four; that he was a recent master's degree graduate; that he was a public servant who worked for the Tshwane municipality as a human settlements planner; and that he was shot as he returned from a visit to the doctor...