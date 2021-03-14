Cartoon
'Somebody, for me, went crazy': Cele as another citizen becomes a victim of police brutality
14 March 2021 - 00:00
Police minister Bheki Cele said that someone, in his opinion, "went crazy" in the fatal shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba.
Cele earlier this week visited Ntumba's distraught family at their home in Kempton Park...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.