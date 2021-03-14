They were supposed to heal Shonisani Lethole. Instead they starved him

Shonisani Lethole died at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital after enduring what the health ombud has revealed were long days of gross negligence, leaving his grieving family and girlfriend with only fond memories of the ebullient young man, writes Leonie Wagner

The dimly lit corridors in the Lethole family home in Kempton Park, Gauteng, are shrouded in grief. Pictures of Shonisani Lethole hang on walls throughout the house.



The tragic details of the 34-year-old's death on June 29 last year in the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital had horrified South Africans. In a report released in January, health ombud professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that for 100 hours and 54 minutes of his total stay of 153 hours and 54 minutes at the hospital he did not receive any food...