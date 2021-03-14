Opinion

We need to stand together in unity to overcome the challenges we are facing

In his state of the nation address this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “This is no ordinary year, and this no ordinary state of the nation.”



Finance minister Tito Mboweni, in closing his budget speech, talked about the need for courage and perseverance amid the enormous difficulties and challenges we are facing. The president and the finance minister are attuned to the unprecedented economic and social challenges confronting our country on various fronts...