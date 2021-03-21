Unsolved

Are we any closer to exposing stalwart Dulcie September's killers?

Dulcie September was the ANC representative for Luxembourg, Switzerland and France before she was assassinated in Paris on March 29 1988. Her murderers have never been caught. Now a new documentary, 'Murder in Paris', tracks the investigations of veteran Dutch journalist Evelyn Groenink, who has doggedly tried to identify the truth behind her death.

Before she left for exile in 1973, Dulcie September was a schoolteacher. A serious one. She cared about her kids, cared so much that one of the reasons she left was that she had been banned from ever teaching in SA again. One of the reasons she joined the struggle against apartheid was what Bantu education was doing to her country’s children.



Dulcie never stopped being a schoolteacher. In exile, her syllabus became the Freedom Charter, and she would consistently remind everyone, inside and outside the ANC, what that syllabus prescribed. SA was to belong to all who lived in it, with learning, culture and comfort accessible to all...