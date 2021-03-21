Opinion

Brightening mood puts a wind behind the boss

There is a queue around the block to be first with a plausible prediction of when President Cyril Ramaphosa's foes are going to topple him, and I fear for the people in it. Just this week Ramaphosa easily saw off opposition from within his own party to a vote in parliament on whether to open an inquiry into the fitness of one of his tormentors, the public protector, to hold office.



And the economic news is suddenly rather good. There's a positive new investment mood in the country. Big construction and engineering companies like WBHO and Murray & Roberts are reporting record-sized order books as infrastructure orders "roll in"...