Opinion

Death of a king is a chance to modernise these monarchies

The passing of amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini offers the opportunity to modernise, democratise and depoliticise the governance system underpinning the monarchy, traditional structures and norms. If not, these should be abolished. If they remain, they should be funded only by those who support them, or out of their private pockets.



Women should be allowed to become monarchs, the title deeds of communal land now under the control of monarchs, chiefs and traditional leaders should be given to individuals in the communities, and all citizens in traditional communities should become socially equal, gender- and age-equal...