Opinion

Don't let our founding ideals be window-dressing

The observance of human rights is a flag of civilised society, underpinning the freedoms we enjoy under the constitution and the precepts of natural law. Rights became central during the negotiations for a new constitution in the early '90s, and the result is an elaborate Bill of Rights, including some rights that cannot possibly be provided.



Essentially an elite, negotiated outcome of the work of lawyers, politicians and social activists, the rights enshrined in our constitution are directed in large part at restoring the dignity of a people ravaged by the injustices of colonialism and apartheid...