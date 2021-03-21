Opinion

Human rights are women’s rights. Women’s rights are human rights

Raising awareness about equality for all should be a priority for every family and community in a world where many women and girls are still oppressed

Forty-two years after the adoption of the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (Cedaw), often described as an international bill of rights for women, many women and girls still do not have equal opportunities to realise rights recognised by law. This is in spite of the convention’s adoption by 188 states.



March is a Human Rights Month in SA, in recognition of the sacrifices by ordinary men and women for the attainment of political freedom in 1994. However, it is concerning that for women and girls, by virtue of their gender, human rights are still elusive. Gender inequality persists whilst gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) is escalating...