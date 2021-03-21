Opinion
Lessons for Ramaphosa from apathy to the north
21 March 2021 - 00:00
John Magufuli, the Tanzanian president who died this week aged 61, and Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's first citizen, have one thing in common: they became leaders of their nations in 2015.
They rose on the ticket of good governance and political reform. They gave hope that this could herald a new era in African politics, almost like the Thabo Mbeki-Olusegun Obasanjo times...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.