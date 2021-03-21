Opinion

Lessons for Ramaphosa from apathy to the north

John Magufuli, the Tanzanian president who died this week aged 61, and Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria's first citizen, have one thing in common: they became leaders of their nations in 2015.



They rose on the ticket of good governance and political reform. They gave hope that this could herald a new era in African politics, almost like the Thabo Mbeki-Olusegun Obasanjo times...