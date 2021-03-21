Cartoon
Mkhwebane 'ready for the marathon' after historic parliamentary vote
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week became the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to face an inquiry into her fitness to hold office, after parliament voted for the establishment of a special committee to inquire into her competence.
An independent panel, chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde, had earlier found there is enough prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct against Mkhwebane to justify a probe...
