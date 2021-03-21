Opinion

Of Adam Habib, the ‘N-word’ and the ‘K-word’

So, Adam Habib has been suspended from his new job at the University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies. His sin? Not that he is a dreadful academic, but that he dared mention the “N-word” in a video conversation with his students.



Even though the outrage at Habib reached our shores, exciting a lot of emotions, I have no interest at this point in entering the row itself. Nor do I want to pronounce on whether he sought to mislead his audience regarding the usage of such offensive words in SA...