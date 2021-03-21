Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Saving higher education is surely more strategic than bailing out SAA

21 March 2021 - 00:00 By Tawana Kupe

There will be no real economic growth without properly functioning, stable institutions of higher learning. No doctors, nurses, engineers or teachers if we don't have universities that are well run, financially inclusive yet sustainable and providing high-quality education.

We will not be able to be part of a knowledge economy either if there is no sustained and sustainable long-term funding for research and innovation to address society's challenges...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Sorry, Cyril, but you've still mucked it up Opinion & Analysis
  2. Palace plots and fights with both the ANC and apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  3. King Goodwill Zwelithini: A monarch who wielded real power Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | He may have fixed Rwanda, but ‘extraordinary rendition’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Lack of spine is at the core of our leadership problems Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King