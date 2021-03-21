Opinion
Saving higher education is surely more strategic than bailing out SAA
21 March 2021 - 00:00
There will be no real economic growth without properly functioning, stable institutions of higher learning. No doctors, nurses, engineers or teachers if we don't have universities that are well run, financially inclusive yet sustainable and providing high-quality education.
We will not be able to be part of a knowledge economy either if there is no sustained and sustainable long-term funding for research and innovation to address society's challenges...
