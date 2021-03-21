'They're energetic, versatile and smart': Meet Young Turks of Treasury

Many of the top-level team at the Treasury are young, keen and committed and have been hailed for their work by both the president and the finance minister. Nicki Güles got to meet them and found out what makes them tick

They are steering the South African ship through violent waves of a pandemic, trying to keep afloat a leaky vessel weighed down by massive debt and a flailing economy.



Meet Mboweni’s millennials, the senior management team at the Treasury, hailed by President Cyril Ramaphosa at a meeting with the South African National Editors’ Forum earlier this month when asked how finance minister Tito Mboweni navigates the course from his mountaintop home in Magoebaskloof...