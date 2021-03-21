Opinion
Uniting to defend our constitution against Zuma and his threats
21 March 2021 - 00:00
This week I added my name to those of more than 300 South Africans calling for the urgent defence of our constitutional democracy as part of a nonpartisan campaign under the banner "Defend Our Democracy".
The initiative was convened by South African leaders from a diverse cross-section of sectors - including the Rev Frank Chikane, professor Saths Cooper, Cheryl Carolus, Mavuso Msimang, Sipho Pityana, Neeshan Balton, Busisiwe Mavuso, Adrian Gore, the Rev Moss Nthla and Brigalia Bam - as a call to action to people around the country to reject the anti-constitutional conduct of former president Jacob Zuma and those connected to the state capture project...
