Opinion

Zulu monarch's legacy contested, just like our history

Inkosi iyahletshwa. The direct and literal translation of this would be that even a king can be gossiped about. But what it actually means is that not even a monarch is above critical evaluation of his or her personality, actions and omissions.



The role of a traditional leader's imbongi, or praise poet, for instance, is not just to highlight what is good with the ruler. The position also allows the imbongi to speak his mind about the less than savoury aspects of the ruler's actions...