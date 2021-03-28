Opinion

How the insurance industry can help us stem Covid's deadly tides

As we commemorate the passage of 365 days since President Cyril Ramaphosa instituted the first nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, SA stares down the barrel of a possible Easter holiday lockdown. This comes as concerns mount about the possibility of our being struck by a third wave of infections should people fail to adhere to Covid protocols during gatherings with friends, family and religious community members over the break.



To make matters worse, the country now also faces the possibility - even the likelihood - of restrictions on movement and gatherings persisting well into 2022 or 2023 following the cabinet's announcement this week that the planned vaccine rollout to 67% of the population, aimed at achieving herd immunity in SA, has missed its targets, and phase three is now due to be completed only in February 2022...