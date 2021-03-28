IN PICS | James Oatway, Alon Skuy brilliantly capture xenophobic attacks in new book

"Whenever fresh violence erupts, my stomach begins to knot with tension,” writes photographer James Oatway at the beginning of [BR]OTHER, a collaboration with colleague Alon Skuy.



This powerful book is a journey into the dark depths of xenophobia - a frightening world where helpless victims are set alight, stabbed, hounded and robbed just because they are foreign...