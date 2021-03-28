Israel a handy alibi for SA’s poor foreign policy
28 March 2021 - 00:00
In 1977, when apartheid was at its zenith and Johannesburg still had a booming city centre, I helped organise a conference at a five-star establishment, the President Hotel, where, as a first-year university student, I was hugely impressed by the passion and profundity of our keynote speaker, the 46-year-old firebrand secretary-general of the South African Council of Churches, one Desmond Tutu.
His doom-laden warnings to the ancien régime were laced with humour, advising: “I often wonder what the white parliament would talk about if there were no blacks in South Africa.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.