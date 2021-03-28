Our young people must start to act like grown-ups
28 March 2021 - 00:00
Given that ours is a fairly young country, with most of its qualifying voters classified as youth, do political parties need youth wings? In line with the country's national youth policy, most political parties define youth as any person between the ages of 14 and 35. Membership of most political parties is open from the age of 18.
So why must a 30-year-old devote his energies to the activities of a youth wing of a party when he can just as easily do so in the main political party? Are youth wings inadvertently keeping young people out of mainstream politics at a time when new and fresh ideas are needed to take SA forward?..
