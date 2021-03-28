SA has a lot to learn from Malaysia's experience of affirmative action

After 50 years the Asian country could teach us what not to do

This year, Malaysia and SA reach milestones unique to each - 2021 marks a half century of Malaysia's New Economic Policy (NEP), and a quarter century since the enactment of SA's constitution, both of which are cornerstones of affirmative action. Debates surrounding affirmative action - how equitably it distributes benefits, whether it is effective, what lies on its far horizons - also permeate both societies.



"Affirmative action" can be defined as: policies that facilitate the upward mobility of a disadvantaged group and increase their participation in higher education, professional and managerial positions, enterprise and wealth ownership...