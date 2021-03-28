SA owes much to a Zulu royal house that has reigned for centuries

In response to Mr Chris Barron’s (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-03-14-king-goodwill-zwelithini-a-monarch-who-wielded-real-power/) false and disrespectful obituary on the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, I requested space to correct his lies seriatim. Having been granted that space, let me set the record straight.



The king of the Zulu nation is not a “ceremonial figurehead” who owes his “existence to the South African taxpayer”. The Zulu nation precedes democracy, apartheid, the ANC, and even the Union of South Africa. Our kings have reigned for more than 200 years. The British Empire had to employ a greater force to conquer the Zulu nation than it used to conquer the whole of India. For some 12-million South Africans today, the Zulu monarch is their king. ..