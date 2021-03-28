When empathy is needed, Nzimande offers scorn

The funding of our higher education system is one of the most emotive subjects in society today. Only this month, Mthokozisi Ntumba, a passer-by, was shot and killed by police during a student protest in Johannesburg.



Funding is a contentious issue for two reasons. First, many young people rightly see a higher qualification as the gateway to escape poverty and build a better life for themselves and their families. So for them, denial of access due to financial constraints represents the crushing of a lifelong dream...