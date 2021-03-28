Whoever replaces Mogoeng when he makes his welcome departure will need gravitas and wisdom

There will be obvious sighs of relief in the more sober quarters of the government - and among some of his berobed colleagues - that chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's less-than-stellar term is mercifully coming to an end soon. One hopes that when he steps down in September, the country can then elect a replacement who will not only command the respect of his peers, but will be able to steady the ship in what looks like treacherous political waters ahead.



Mogoeng is no intellectual giant and was a complete unknown when Jacob Zuma plucked him from obscurity and plonked him down in the apex court in 2009. Two years later he was catapulted over more experienced colleagues to be chief justice...