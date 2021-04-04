Opinion

A winter’s tale we’d do well to remember

This need not be a cautionary tale, but perhaps it is worth retelling, if only to remind compatriots of our recent history. It may not be true that history repeats itself, but it is always a wise thing to try to learn from it.



The story starts at the end of a dramatic June in 2005. SA's president had just sacked his deputy after a court judgment heavily implicated the latter in acts of corruption. Now members of the ruling party's national executive committee (NEC) were demanding that the former deputy president also step aside from the deputy presidency position he held in the party...