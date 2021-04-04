Opinion

An avoidable crisis

Protests at universities marked the beginning of the academic year, but the rage on campuses and anger at higher education authorities should have been foreseen

SA universities opened belatedly in mid-March after protests on many campuses sparked by a combination of factors related to student fees and debt.



The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) could not guarantee payment for all first-year students who qualified to register, and some universities refused to register students with outstanding debt. Wits University said it was owed R1bn...