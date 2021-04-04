Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

An avoidable crisis

Protests at universities marked the beginning of the academic year, but the rage on campuses and anger at higher education authorities should have been foreseen

04 April 2021 - 00:00 By NICO CLOETE and FRANÇOIS VAN SCHALKWYK

SA universities opened belatedly in mid-March after protests on many campuses sparked by a combination of factors related to student fees and debt.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) could not guarantee payment for all first-year students who qualified to register, and some universities refused to register students with outstanding debt. Wits University said it was owed R1bn...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Whoever replaces Mogoeng when he makes his welcome ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Judges' free speech curbed so that others might have it Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Israel a handy alibi for SA’s poor foreign policy Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: Dali Mpofu Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...