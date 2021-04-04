Opinion

Attack on Eskom chief misses the real story — the utility is rising from the ashes

The article last week, “If De Ruyter was black he would’ve been on his way out (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-03-28-if-de-ruyter-was-black-he-wouldve-been-on-his-way-out/)”, by Makhudu Sefara, cannot be left unchallenged. We challenge it not so much to reverse the damage caused by Sefara’s uninformed guesswork, but more to help those readers of the Sunday Times genuinely interested in the real facts about Eskom.



In his haste to apportion blame and heap it all on “the messianic” (Sefara’s words) André de Ruyter, the current Eskom group CEO, Sefara relies on information that has been totally discredited and since corrected; and crucially, he exuberantly pursues a racist diatribe and narrative of the kind seen in the utterances and actions of many of those who have brought this whole country — including Eskom — to the unfortunate position in which we find ourselves...