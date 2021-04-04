Opinion

Brace yourself, Ace, life is about to get awfully lonely for yesterday’s secretary-general

Dear Ace, we’ve never met but I can identify with what you ’re about to go through. I’ve experienced it a couple of times. I feel your pain. Your colleagues, especially your underlings, will start wondering how to relate to you. It will be awkward. Are you going to be around still or should they start ingratiating themselves with the new lot?



You’re entering what in cricket is often called a corridor of uncertainty. You’ll feel your authority slipping away. It feels as though people are picking on you. I mean, it’s not like you were eating alone. You’ve always been generous. You shared the loot. They call you Mr Ten Percent...