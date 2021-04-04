Opinion
Brace yourself, Ace, life is about to get awfully lonely for yesterday’s secretary-general
04 April 2021 - 00:03
Dear Ace, we’ve never met but I can identify with what you ’re about to go through. I’ve experienced it a couple of times. I feel your pain. Your colleagues, especially your underlings, will start wondering how to relate to you. It will be awkward. Are you going to be around still or should they start ingratiating themselves with the new lot?
You’re entering what in cricket is often called a corridor of uncertainty. You’ll feel your authority slipping away. It feels as though people are picking on you. I mean, it’s not like you were eating alone. You’ve always been generous. You shared the loot. They call you Mr Ten Percent...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.