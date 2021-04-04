Opinion
Drumbeat of defeat for Ace at NEC
Secretary-general hamstrung by range of key votes
04 April 2021 - 00:00
It was the election of Gwen Ramakgopa to the national working committee (NWC) of the ANC that revealed who had the upper hand in the national executive committee (NEC) meeting last weekend.
Ramakgopa was nominated by a group aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s allies threw state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s name into the ring for the position that was created when Nomaindia Mfeketo resigned from the structure following her deployment as SA’s ambassador to Washington...
