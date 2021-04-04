Opinion

King’s death a chance to heal the pain of our undeclared civil war

In SA the focus has been mostly on fostering forgiveness between black and white, following the terrible violence meted out by the white-minority apartheid state and its associated businesses, civil society organisations and individuals on blacks. But rarely have there been attempts to promote forgiveness between blacks who suffered violence from other blacks during apartheid.



King Goodwill Zwelithini’s death brought into sharp focus the thorny issue of forgiveness between blacks who were at the receiving end of violence from other blacks. Loathing or veneration of the late king of the amaZulu depended on which side of the political struggle one, or one’s family, relatives and comrades, had been in the dead struggle in KwaZulu-Natal in the 1980s between supporters of the United Democratic Front/ANC/Cosatu and the Inkatha Freedom Party. ..