Q&A with SAIIA's Steven Gruzd on Mozambique crisis

The attack on Palma by Islamic State-aligned insurgents has raised questions about SA's role in the spreading crisis in Mozambique. Chris Barron asked Steven Gruzd, head of the African governance and diplomacy programme at the SA Institute of International Affairs …

How should SA be playing this?



We need to take a more active role. We have an insurgency right on our doorstep. We need to, either as SADC [the Southern African Development Community] or unilaterally, offer Mozambique all the help we can...