Queen Elizabeth, Obama: Not even royalty, leaders can resist the food of the gods
A favourite of royalty and of freedom fighters on trial for their lives, chocolate has resonated through history —though the story of its cultivation hasn’t always been so palatable, writes Nadine Dreyer
04 April 2021 - 00:00
Mae West once joked: "I generally avoid temptation unless I can't resist it."
The Hollywood diva just about summed up our relationship with chocolate. Its scientific name is Theobroma cacao, which aptly translates as "food of the gods"...
