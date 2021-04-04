Opinion

We cannot become a nation that settles for less

It left us deeply dismayed. But Bafana Bafana’s abortive Africa Cup of Nations campaign does not represent the best of who we are as South Africans. Rather, it speaks to a culture of mediocrity that blights our national psyche. Galling to many was that, on crashing out of the continental contest, our team failed to meet the minimum requirement of a simple draw — against a less-fancied Sudan.



It’s telling, too, that team coach Molefi Ntseki was shown the door not for failing to win African soccer’s showpiece, but for tripping over the incredibly low bar of just getting out of the qualifiers. All this, it must be said, from a country with the richest professional league on the continent, where resources are no object...