Opinion

We have to make the change we deserve in Zimbabwe

An old struggle for freedom sets an example for a new struggle

I am a product of Zimbabwe's struggles. I was kicked out of the University of Rhodesia at the age of 23 because of my political activism. At that time it became apparent that change does not just happen, it is made by people.



That was why I joined hundreds of thousands of fellow patriots - combatants and noncombatants alike - to rid ourselves of a racist, minority, oppressive government. In 1980 we attained freedom and became Zimbabweans...