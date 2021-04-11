Opinion

Another union threat to quit the alliance? Yawn

Perhaps it really is a fact that we become more cynical with age. I spent a huge chunk of my early journalism career covering the labour movement, more particularly Cosatu and its affiliates.



There was a time, I admit, when I too got excited every time union leaders threatened to dump their alliance with the ruling ANC over disagreements on such issues as the privatisation of state-owned companies, downsizing the public sector or the state's refusal to grant above-inflation increases to civil servants...