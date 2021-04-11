Opinion & Analysis

Helen Zille, Tony Leon's 'experiment' on ex-DA leader Mmusi Maimane

11 April 2021 - 00:00 By Brandan Raynolds

Mmusi Maimane has hit out at Tony Leon over the latter's comments that Maimane was an “experiment” gone wrong.

Leon caused a stir last weekend after an interview on News24, (https://www.news24.com/news24/analysis/saturday-profile-former-da-leader-tony-leon-checking-your-privilege-is-absolute-garbage-20210403)in which he spoke about his new book titled Future Tense...

