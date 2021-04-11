Opinion

Job cuts alone will not rescue flailing SOEs

A number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are in the throes of pandemic-fuelled change, whittling down staff complements in line with their diminished earning capabilities. The pandemic has helped bring to the surface what seems to be chronic dysfunction in these companies.



SAA has just spent R1.5bn on severance packages for about 3,700 employees. PetroSA met unions on Friday as part of its section 189 process to retrench about 500 employees...