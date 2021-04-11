Judging the judges: Meet the nine candidates vying for ConCourt bench

Over the next two weeks an election campaign will take place, but one with some decorum. Frannie Rabkin looks at the candidates who will be interviewed for appointment to the benches of the country’s highest court

For the first time in over a year, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will meet this week to interview candidates for judicial appointment, including nine for two vacancies on the Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court.



The JSC will spend two weeks interviewing candidates for various courts. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be dedicated to Constitutional Court interviews. Judges of the Constitutional Court are appointed differently from other judges, giving the president more say, although the JSC still plays a crucial role...