Mampara of the week: Lwazi Lushaba

Egghead with egg on his face



His logic, like that of all mamparas, is scrambled and hard to follow. Lwazi Lushaba, a political science lecturer at the University of Cape Town, claims "Hitler committed no crime." Reason? "All Hitler did was to do to white people what white people had normally reserved for black people." So, Doc, two wrongs in your world do make a right, right?..