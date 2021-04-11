Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Lwazi Lushaba

11 April 2021 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Egghead with egg on his face

His logic, like that of all mamparas, is scrambled and hard to follow. Lwazi Lushaba, a political science lecturer at the University of Cape Town, claims "Hitler committed no crime." Reason? "All Hitler did was to do to white people what white people had normally reserved for black people." So, Doc, two wrongs in your world do make a right, right?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Whoever replaces Mogoeng when he makes his welcome ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Brace yourself, Ace, life is about to get awfully lonely ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  5. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA AND KGOTHATSO MADISA | Drumbeat of defeat for Ace at NEC Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99