Opinion

Mozambique offers a warning the ANC should heed

The insurgency in northern Mozambique — which has left more than 1,000 dead and a quarter of a million people displaced, and threatens to break up the country — should serve as an urgent warning to the ANC of how terribly things can go wrong for SA if the party does not govern honestly, inclusively and competently. Mozambique’s liberation movement, Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo), the ANC’s sister party, has governed the country appallingly since it came to power in 1977.



Power, patronage and leadership in Frelimo and the country have rested with a small struggle elite from the south...