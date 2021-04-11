No closure for Anton Hammerl's family — 10 years after his death

Ten years after photojournalist Anton Hammerl went missing in Libya, his family want answers. Hammerl, who was living in London with his family at the time, travelled to the war-torn country in 2011 to cover the Arab Spring.



His wife, Penny, had given birth to their son, Hiro, seven weeks before his departure. Hammerl, 41, was shot by pro-Gaddafi forces after being targeted as part of a small group of journalists, including the US reporter James Foley, who was himself subsequently kidnapped and murdered by Islamic State in Syria...