Obituary

Prince Philip: The Queen’s right royal maverick

Destined to play second fiddle, the duke ensured he was very much his own man

When palace insiders drew up a list of suitable candidates for the hand of Princess Elizabeth of England, Prince Philip of Greece, whose pedigree consisted of a job- lot of minor European royals, was considered a rank outsider.



His father Prince Andrew abandoned the family and departed to Monte Carlo with his mistress. There he gambled away the last of his pennies. Philip’s mother Princess Alice was deaf, suffered from schizophrenia and was confined to an asylum for much of his childhood. She withdrew into a religious order and wore a grey habit to the end of her life. ..