Obituary
Prince Philip: The Queen’s right royal maverick
Destined to play second fiddle, the duke ensured he was very much his own man
11 April 2021 - 00:00
When palace insiders drew up a list of suitable candidates for the hand of Princess Elizabeth of England, Prince Philip of Greece, whose pedigree consisted of a job- lot of minor European royals, was considered a rank outsider.
His father Prince Andrew abandoned the family and departed to Monte Carlo with his mistress. There he gambled away the last of his pennies. Philip’s mother Princess Alice was deaf, suffered from schizophrenia and was confined to an asylum for much of his childhood. She withdrew into a religious order and wore a grey habit to the end of her life. ..
