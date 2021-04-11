Opinion

Referring to Israel as an apartheid state is part of the world’s biggest lie

Last week we published responses to Tony Leon’s column “Israel a handy alibi for SA’s poor foreign policy” (March 28 ). Responses to Leon from Roshan Dadoo and Ziyad Motala, both published on April 4, plus a letter from EM Cassim, have elicited a number of counter-responses. We publish one of these here. All subsequent correspondence on this issue will be published online

In your edition of April 4, you published four articles pertaining to the Israel-Palestine dilemma: an objective report by Franny Rabkin on the chief justice’s outspoken comments (“Mogoeng hits back at ‘flawed’ censure by JCC (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-04-04-mogoeng-mogoeng-hits-back-at-flawed-censure-by-jcc/)”), a contentious letter by EC Hassim (“Leon, chief justice ignore Israeli persecution”), and two opinion pieces, by Roshan Dadoo, convenor of the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) SA coalition committee (“Forget Leon, SA must fight Israeli apartheid (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-04-04-forget-leon-sa-must-fight-israeli-apartheid/)”) and Ziyad Motala, a professor of law at Howard University School of Law (“Leon’s defence of Israel a spurious claim of victimhood (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-04-04-leons-defence-of-israel-a-spurious-claim-of-victimhood/)”).



The last three items are aggressively anti-Israel. In particular, Motala’s article, with its implied matter-of-fact statements linking SA’s apartheid system to Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians and his blatantly one-sided attitude, using words like “barbarity”, belies expectations of objectivity arising from his extensive experience as an academic of local and international law...