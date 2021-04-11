Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

SA must not be an accomplice to the dirty war brewing in Mozambique

Instead of sending troops into Cabo Delgado and getting stuck fighting the insurgents for years, we should be addressing the human catastrophe

11 April 2021 - 00:03 By TRISTEN TAYLOR

The drumbeats of war are growing louder. Islamic State and Al-Shabaab are in the northern province of Cabo Delgado and the Mozambican army is losing. On March 24 insurgents attacked and laid waste to the town of Palma. Total's $60bn (R870bn) offshore gas project is on indefinite hold, imperilling Mozambique's future. And the only thing, as this mainstream narrative goes, that held back the jihadists from sweeping down to Maputo was the South African mercenary outfit Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) - but now the Frelimo government won't extend its contract.

So the call on the street and social media is for the South African army and other Southern African Development Community (SADC) troops to go in and sort this out. Forget Dyck's light choppers: bring out Rooivalk attack helicopters and give these beheading fundamentalists one hard klap. Finished and klaar...

