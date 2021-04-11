Opinion

Slow pace of vaccine rollout is killing hope, not to mention people

Seeing the first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines arrive on February 1 inspired hope that the pandemic was nearing its end.



It was like a ray of light at the end of a long tunnel. Sadly, that hope disappeared as quickly as it had arrived when our scientists discovered that the efficacy of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine we had received was questionable. It turns out it has poor efficacy for people who have mild symptoms yet is 79% effective against symptomatic Covid and 100% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalisations...