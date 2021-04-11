Wellbeing

'They bring so much joy': How 'healing' horses are helping kids with trauma

Children who are dealing with trauma or challenges get to interact with horses that have walked a hard path, and both benefit, writes Claire Keeton

Before Steph McCulloch can describe how abused horses and vulnerable children rescue each other, she must rein in a youngish mare. Dreamer has already broken down one fence in her desire to get to a stallion with a flowing blonde mane, and her behaviour is making a gelding restless.



"It's like a soap opera here," says Steph of Tom Ro, their stable in Noordhoek, Cape Town. Here 17 unwanted and abused horses have been saved by her mother, Gill. "Caesar get out of the shed!" yells Steph as she spots a horse raiding the feed shed...