Twitter storm over Miss SA shows need to redefine leader qualities

11 April 2021 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

It was interesting— and occasionally disheartening — to watch the social media reaction to our reigning Miss SA’s modest but determined declaration on Twitter this week that she wants to be president of SA.

Shudufhadzo Musida’s tweet was immediately followed by the usual casual social media misogyny which, it seems, must be endured by every woman who has the temerity to declare publicly that she has political ambitions of any kind. In Musida’s case, the sexist commentary mostly took the form of doubts expressed that anybody so beautiful could possibly be intelligent enough to occupy the country’s top job...

