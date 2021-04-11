Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Two women who are examples of the Maxeke spirit

11 April 2021 - 00:00 By Makhudu Sefara

President Cyril Ramaphosa hit all the right notes when he paid tribute to Charlotte Maxeke on the 150th anniversary of her birth.

Yet it seems we have learnt almost nothing from her richly layered legacy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The 'prophets' who profit from selling the word of God Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Whoever replaces Mogoeng when he makes his welcome ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Brace yourself, Ace, life is about to get awfully lonely ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Mampara of the week: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Opinion & Analysis
  5. SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA AND KGOTHATSO MADISA | Drumbeat of defeat for Ace at NEC Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99