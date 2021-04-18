Opinion

A place where politics is actually invited to stick its unedifying nose into the affairs of the judiciary

During his solitary and rambling appearance before the Zondo commission, Jacob Zuma was allowed to scour the inner recesses of his mind for all the slights and slings visited upon him over the years and the spies who had allegedly snitched on him.



He remembered all his tormentors, but when confronted with his recent criminal conduct in office, his excellent memory suddenly deserted him...